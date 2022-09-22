0
Anybody competing Ofosu Ampofo won’t be problematic for NDC – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia?resize=526%2C480&ssl=1 General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the main opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says he is ready for the party to use him for any other position when he steps down as General Secretary.

He was, however, tight-lipped for a comment or a declaration of his alleged interest in the national Chairmanship position.

“When the opportunity comes, and the time is ripe, the public will know about it,” he told Radio Gold.

Responding to the possible threats of chaos and confusion should the party open competition for the National chairmanship position in the internal polls, Mr Asiedu Nketia said he disagrees with that notion.

He said the history of the NDC does not support that position.

“It is rather the opposite way, which is likely to be problematic if the party decides to block people with interests from competing.”

He said there were precedents, which resulted in difficulties for the party on two occasions, as witnessed in the years 2000 and year 2005.

Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, who is the current national chairman, is likely to seek re-election.

The party has announced that it will elect its national executives on December 17, 2022.

This was disclosed at a press conference on Thursday at the party’s national headquarters in Accra.

Aspirants for the national executive positions will be required to take nomination forms from October 20 to October 21, complete the forms within two weeks and file their nominations between November 5 and November 6.

The vetting will then take place on November 9 and November 10.

