Anyidoho hints at vying for NDC Chairmanship position

Anyidoho vows to beat Asiedu Nketia to chairmanship position



Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has hinted at plans to vie for the chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



His decision is premised on reports that the current NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketia (General Mosquito) will be contesting for the same position. Asiedu Nketia has yet to publicly confirm he will contest.



In a post of his social media platform, Mr. Anyidoho stated that information available to him indicated that General Mosquito was lacing up his boot to challenge for the NDC chairmanship position.

He said, although he has decided not to contest for any position in the NDC, a move by Asiedu Nketia in that regard will compel him to rescind his decision.



Anyidoho insists he will defeat his former boss in the race for the Chairmanship position.



“I have made it public that, I don't intend to contest for any NDC National Executive position. I hear Asiedu-Nketiah wants to contest for National Chairman; the day Asiedu-Nketiah declares, me too I shall declare to contest and I will beat him hands down,” he tweeted.



Koku Anyidoho according to the party has been expelled because of anti-party conduct. He, however, insists that he remains a full member arguing that the letter purporting to sack him never reached him.



A battle for the General Secretary position in 2018 ended with Asiedu Nketia garnering 7,605 votes to beat Koku Anyidoho who had a paltry 1,624.