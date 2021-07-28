Anyidoho is an unrepentant hoodlum, he deserves no respect - Nukpenu

Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anthony Nukpenu, has posited that the decision by the umbrella family to oust Koku Anyidoho is the greatest news ever.

Speaking on 'Frontline' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said Mr. Koku Anyidoho nearly caused them a defeat in 2012 due to his attitude and character.



He told host Kwabena Agyapong that the NDC was bound to lose the 2012 elections if not for the death of late Atta-Mills.



He claimed some top officials under the Mills administration were resigning due to the attitude of Koku Anyidoho.



He noted that "many people were sitting down without campaigning because of Koku Anyidoho.”



He felt he was one of the people who felt they had arrived and needed to be worshipped.

"People have laboured for this party more than Koku Anyidoho. He has no track record. He has never served at the branch, constituency or regional level. We only brought him in because of his competence.”



Anthony Nukpenu disclosed that when Koku decided to apply for the General Secretary position, he was advised to go for the National Organizer, but he refused, and after he lost, he decided to drag the name of John Mahama and other leaders in the mud.



"He has continued till today and we think enough is enough. Enough is enough," he added.



Anthony Nukpenu indicated that Koku disrespected former President Mahama when he was vice president under the late Mills.



He said cabinet ministers and top party persons knew about the disrespect he had for Mr. Mahama.

"Koku doesn’t deserve any respect from anybody. He is a hoodlum, he is an unrepentant person that should not be entertained. I don’t have personal problems with him. We are talking about his character. If we are to expose what he did against Mahama as vice president, we would not end today.”



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its former deputy general secretary Koku Anyidoho from the party on the grounds of misconduct.



The decision was reached at the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) Tuesday, July 27, 2021.



According to a statement issued by the party’s General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the action was taken with Article 48(1)(9) of the NDC constitution.