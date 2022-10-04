15
Anyidoho launches 'attack' on Asiedu Nketiah over NDC chairmanship bid

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has stated that the current General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketiah, is unfit to be the chairman of the opposition party.

In a series of Twitter posts, Anyidoho opined that it will be a mistake on the part of NDC to allow Asiedu Nketiah to become chairman, stressing that it will mark the ‘burial date’ of the party.

He labelled the NDC chief scribe as a danger to democracy who has only succeeded in undermining past national chairmen of the umbrella party.

“The day the NDC makes a sacrilegious mistake and allows Asiedu-Nketiah, to become Chmn and Leader of the NDC, that will be the END of the NDC. Asiedu-Nketiah is NOT fit to be Chmn of the NDC.

“Asiedu-Nketiah, has undermined every NDC Chmn he has worked with: Dr. Kwabena Adjei, Kofi Portuphy; Mosquito cannot perfidiously manipulate Ofosu Ampofo, so mosquito wants to become Chmn. Torfiakwa,” Anyidoho tweeted.

The founder of the Atta Mills institute continued: “I will soon hold a press conference and tell the nation why it would be dangerous for the democracy of Ghana to all a perfidious character like Asiedu-Nketiah, to become Chmn & Leader of NDC.

“Do you know how Asiedu-Nketiah orchestrated the defeat of the NDC in 2016? And he made sure we lost the TAIN seat? The day Asiedu-Nketiah becomes Chairman of the NDC, that would be the burial date of the NDC.”

The Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo per reports, is likely to come up against General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah in the race for Chairmanship in the party’s internal election slated for December 17.

