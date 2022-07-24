Anyidoho will be buried if he tries to stop me from entering Asomdwee Park – NDC MP

Nii Lante Vanderpuye

2022 marks 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ death

Atta Mills’ brother angry over upgrades to his tomb



State-run CODA leading redevelopment of Asomdwee Park



Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanerpuye has called the bluff of Koku Anyidoho, a former aide to late President John Evans Atta Mills, over access to the Asomdwee Park, where the former president has been buried.



Nii Lante explained on Asempa FM that the opposition National Democratic Congress had sought the required permission to hold a commemorative event on the passing of the late president on July 24, the day he died a decade ago.



The NDC and Atta Mills family on one side has been I a tangle with Anyidoho and his Atta Mills Institute, AMI, over the legacy of Mills and the nature of the official state ceremony commemorating his death.



“NDC sought permission from the President and National Security that we will hold our programme in the afternoon… who is Koku to say he will prevent us from entering (the Asomdwee Park)?

“Let Koku if he is a man, come and stand in front of me Lante that day, Sunday, and say he is preventing me, he will be buried,” he lawmaker stated in response to reports that Anyidoho had threatened to expel NDC members from the Park.



“Let him one-on-one, I don’t want any National Security or Police, let him Koku come and stand in front of me and say he is going to prevent me Lante from entering Asomdwee Park,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, the completed facility is expected to be handed over to the president for official commissioning on July 24, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ passing.



The National Democratic Congress has the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage which was founded months back to protect the legacy of the late leader.



They will hold an event at the park in the afternoon of July 24.



The party and Mills family have accused Anyidoho and government of mishandling the redevelopment of Asomdwee Park, citing how they were not consulted in the upgrade especially of Mills’ tomb.

Government supported the AMI to undertake upgrades via the Coastal Development Authority, CODA.







