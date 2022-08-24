4
Menu
News

‘Anyone who defends NPP now can defend the devil’ – NDC Ashanti Regional chairman

Nana Akwasi, NDC Ashanti Regional Chairman of National Democratic Congress Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Augustus Andrew Nana Akwasi, has said that communicators of the ruling New Patriotic Party who continue to defend the government can defend Satan himself.

According to him, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has performed so badly that even the communicators of his party cannot defend it.

“Anybody who can defend the government now can defend the devil,” Nana Akwasi is quoted to have said by onuaonline.com.

The NDC Chairman made these remarks while commenting on the worsening economic conditions in the country.

All the macroeconomic indicators seem to be pointing in the wrong direction, with inflation rising to unprecedented levels (currently hovering above 30 percent) and the depreciation by more than 40 percent between January 2022 and February 2022.

As a result, food, transport and fuel prices have particularly become issues of grave concern to many Ghanaians.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’
Adom-Otchere replies ‘senior brother’ KKD
‘When will President Akufo-Addo learn?’ – Prof Steve Hanke tackles
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Related Articles: