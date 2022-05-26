1
Anyone who received ‘bribe’ from failed Juaben MCE nominee must also face the law – Assemblyman

Emmanuel Gallo Assemblyman of Nobewam, Emmanuel Gallo

Assemblyman of Nobewam, Emmanuel Gallo says persons who allegedly received money from the failed Chief Executive nominee of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka must be prosecuted.

His comment comes after the office of the Special Prosecutor charged Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty-Six (26) counts of corruption.

The Juaben MCE nominee was filmed in November 2021 demanding money he allegedly paid as a ‘bribe’ to influence some assembly members to confirm his position.

The assembly members who took GH¢5,000 each, however, rejected his nomination which led to a near brawl between them and the MCE nominee.

After further investigation, the Special Prosecutor has charged and processed Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka for court.

But Emmanuel Gallo said the decision is “unfair” he claimed, “the receivers and the giver but all face the law.”

He told NEAT FM’s morning, Ghana Montie, “The law must take its due cause. This should be a lesson for all politicians.”

