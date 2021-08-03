Anyone who speaks against the National Cathedral will die miserably – Eagle Prophet

Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi (Eagle Prophet)

The General Overseer and Founder of God's Crown Chapel, the Eagles Cathedral, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, has prophesied that anyone who speaks against the National Cathedral's construction will die a miserable death.

During his mid-Year Budget Review reading on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Parliament House, Finance Minister Ken Ofor-Atta made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to help the government build the proposed National Cathedral by donating GHC100 a month.



The Finance Minister's statement has received mixed reactions from the general public. While some agree with the government on this initiative, others also think otherwise.



Expressing his views on the government's initiative in an interview on HardBall' on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, better known as the Eagle Prophet, said anyone who would speak against the building of the Cathedral would die a miserable death.

According to the Eagle Prophet, known for his doom prophecies, "building the national cathedral was a command from God to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; anyone who speaks against it will die miserably or be put to shame by God."



The National Cathedral will be commissioned on March 6 2024.