Anytime Obiri Boahen speaks NPP loses votes massively – Former NPP MP

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East in the Ashanti region, Edward Michael Ennin, has cautioned Nana Obiri Boahen to desist from talking on radio.

According to him, anytime the Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) speaks, he reduces the votes of the political party; a worrying feature he said he has noted.



Edward Michael Ennin said the reduction of the one million margin in the 2020 election is mostly owed to Nana Obiri Boahen’s comments on radio and therefore he will do the party some good if he does not talk at all.



The former lawmaker made this known when he spoke to Accra-based Okay FM.

“If he is listening, he should be attentive, those times when he says anything then I come and put it right but he thought I was attacking him. Why I do that is that anytime he comes on radio, he reduces our votes. He is part of the reasons why the one million difference votes margin in 2016 was reduced to 500,000 in 2020.”



He continued "Nana Obiri Boahen doesn’t know how to talk. He says every candidate he brings wins power but I want to ask if Prof. Adulting Boahene won power? Obiri Boahen was no part of the Kufour project so which candidate is he talking about? When he talks our votes reduces so we have to come in and make things straight”.