Anytime an innocent person is killed, all those involved must also be killed – Lawyer Sosu

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu has reiterated his stance on abolishing the death penalty from Ghana's statutes. He emphasized that implementing the measure has serious implications, as it could lead to the irreversible killing of an innocent individual.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, the Madina Member of Parliament highlighted the risks associated with retaining the death penalty and expressing concern about the possibility of wrongful executions. He argued that even a single wrongful execution is reason enough to reconsider the capital punishment system.



"So, the possibility of that one person you can kill wrongly is more reason why we need to scrap the death penalty law."



He also raised a point about the grave consequences of any potential mistakes in the justice system manitaining that if the state were to make an error in sentencing someone to death, the accountability should extend beyond just the condemned individual.



According to him, those responsible for signing the warrant and overseeing the execution, such as the authority granting the death warrant and the prison officers involved, should bear the same consequence.



“Anytime the state makes a mistake in killing an innocent person, then right from the person who signed the warrant to kill to the prison officers who went for the person and oversaw the killing must also be killed,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



AM/SARA

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



