Anytime there is chaos in Suhum, NPP loses power – Captain Smart cautions

Captain Smart is a host on Onua TV

• There was a bloody incident at a funeral in the Suhum Constituency over the weekend

• The violence ensued between members of the ruling New Patriotic Party



• Journalist Captain Smart is projecting that crisis in Suhum brings the NPP bad luck when polls are held



In a political season where leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party are trumpeting the ‘Break The Eight’ mantra, a recent crisis in the Suhum Constituency could scuttle that dream.



This is the caution thrown to the NPP by self professed party member and government critic, Captain Smart of Onua TV.



“Anytime there is trouble in Suhum, NPP loses elections. Whenever Suhum boils, NPP loses elections,” he stressed.

Given that the NPP boycotted the 1992 polls, Smart drew an electoral trajectory starting from 1996 to back his claim. According to him, in the 1996 polls, it took the intervention of then candidate John Agyekum Kufuor and other party stalwarts to intervene in Suhum with 44 sewing machines to “calm down people.”



“J. A. Kufuor, it was easy for him to win the 1996 elections despite Rawlings’ machinations, Kufuor could have won that election but because there was trouble at Suhum, we lost the election,” he said.



“In 2008, when the decision to uproot Opare Ansah came up, I predicted to the then chairman that whatever happens to Opare Ansah, I don’t care.



“I said where I went for prayers, if Suhum is not at peace, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not win the polls, they said I was talking nonsense.”



He issued a final caution: “This Suhum whirlwind that is going on, if not carefully dealt with, what has started with overwhelm the party.”

The violence in Suhum was occasioned by an intra-party clash at a funeral for the father of one of the party’s communication officers in the constituency.



The clash led to a party member sustaining cutlass wounds on his head, reportedly inflicted by the driver of the sitting MP, who is currently the subject of police search.



