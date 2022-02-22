Aowin MCE poised to fight illegal mining at Boinso

Municipal Chief Executive for Aowin Municipal Assembly, Samuel Adu Gyamfi

Source: Ayisah Foster, Contributor

The Municipal Chief Executive for Aowin Municipal Assembly in the Western North Region, Hon. Samuel Adu Gyamfi has made it clear that fighting Illegal Mining in the area has been his topmost priority and Boinso, a community in the area is no exception.

According to him, several attempts have been made to the extent of arresting some perpetrators and consequently sent to the regional minister for necessary actions to be taken against them.



Mr. Adu-Gyamfi has already said, one area of security concern in the Municipality was the illegal mining phenomenon in the area.



He said, the illegal miners from neighboring districts have found the Aowin Municipality very attractive for their illegal activities but his good office has done a lot in fighting them.



He revealed that, the period of the ban on small scale mining and after, they have been several incursions by the miners into the Aowin Municipality despite fierce resistance from the Municipal Security Council and the Municipal Committee against Illegal Mining.



The MCE said some communities in the Municipality of which Boinso is of no exception were all besieged with illegal miners with the attendant social vices of which the Municipal Security made every effort in fighting it.

According to Mr. Adu Gyamfi, the issue at Boinso which is illegal mining was engineered by the former chief in the area.



Mr. Adu Gyamfi is optimistic that, the assembly will succeed in no time in the fight against illegal mining.



It was aired on Onua TV yesterday that, Boinso, a community in the Aowin Municipal Assembly has been besieged by illegal miners and has destroyed several portions of land and water bodies of which the MCE sits aloof.



But the MCE has made it clear that the assembly is poised in fighting Illegal Mining in the area.