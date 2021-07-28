Aowin MP supports sacking of Koku Anyidoho

Member of Parliament for Aowin, Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako , Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Aowin, Oscar Ofori Larbi, has supported the National Democratic Congress to dismiss the former deputy general secretary, Mr. Koku Anyidoho from the party with immediate effect.

According to him, Mr. Koku Anyidoho “is a total disaster” and the main cause of the party’s woes.



"Every member of the party is to defend and protect the name of the NDC party as required of members under Articles 45 of the NDC Constitution," Hon. Oscar Ofori Larbi exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He said, Koku Anyidoho has on several occasions conducted himself in a manner that has brought the party’s name into disrepute and public ridicule and also weakened the unity and cohesion within the NDC in breach of articles 46 and 45 of the party’s constitution.



According to him, Mr. Koku Anyidoho's verbal assault on the 2020 party’s flagbearer Mr. John Dramani Mahama and its leadership is heightening the downfall of the party success.



Background

The opposition National Democratic Congress has sacked its former deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho.



A letter from the party says Mr Anyidoho was sacked for misconduct and anti-party behaviour.



In a letter signed by its General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NDC stated that Mr Anyidoho was found guilty for indiscipline pursuant to article 48 (1) (9) of the party’s constitution.



The letter added that the National Disciplinary Committee found Mr Anyidoho guilty of the charges and recommended for his expulsion.