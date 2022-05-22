2
Aowin constituency NPP party office set on fire by disgruntled supporters

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP set to hold regional elections

Aowin constituency votes out Women's organiser in recent elections

NPP to re-run elections in Aowin constituency

The New Patriotic Party’s Aowin constituency office has been set ablaze by some members who are not happy with the party’s decision to conduct another election in the constituency.

The National Executive Council of the party decided to re-run the recent elections in the constituency because the last one was fraught with irregularities.

But disgruntled party supporters in the constituency have vowed to resist any move to organise another election there.

“We will not agree. We will not hold another election. We’ve already voted and the women’s orgnanizer has been removed. Let it stay so. We’ve voted out the person and you want us to vote again because of that?” one person who spoke to Citi News is quoted by citinewsroom.com.

The recent constituency elections organised by the NPP, recorded chaotic scenes in some areas.

One of such areas was the Okaikoi South Constituency where more than 413 names were allegedly deleted from the register.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
