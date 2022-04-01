Apaak slams clerk for conniving with Majority to pass E-levy

Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed the Clerk of Parliament for conniving with the Majority to mark eight Members of the Minority absent from the House on the day the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) was passed.

In a statement, Dr. Apaak described the team at the table office as ‘elements’ who he said engaged in “Opportunistic Mistake” in marking absent eight Members of Parliament from the Minority side.



“Marking 8 NDC M.Ps absent on Tuesday was part of an Opportunistic Mistake by some elements in the table office in furtherance of an agenda, we have no doubts. Besides Hon. Quayson, all NDC M.Ps (136) were in the Chamber and walked out.



“Strangely a bedridden NPP M.P, and Minister brought to Parliament in an ambulance, who never entered the Chamber, was marked present by the conniving elements at the table office, while 7 NDC M.Ps who were in the Chamber were recorded absent. As well, our walkout was strangely not captured in the votes and proceedings for Tuesday by same elements,” he added.



President Akufo-Addo has granted Presidential assent to the E-levy bill which was passed into law on Tuesday March 29, 2022.



The Presidential assent comes despite the suit filed at the Supreme Court by the Minority who have raised concerns over quorum.

The electronic transaction levy is expected to increase tax revenue by GHs 6.9 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the government to help reduce the budget deficit. Government after government has struggled with implementing a comprehensive tax regime due to the large informal economy.



Below is the full statement from the Dr. Clement Apaak



KILLER E-levy Update – They say they have passed the Killer E-Levy, we say nothing has been passed because they didn’t have 138 M.Ps after we walked out on Tuesday 29th March 2022 to form a quorum. Hon. Adwoa Sarfo was not in the Chamber nor in the environs of Parliament. Its common knowledge that she was and still is in the United States of America.



Marking 8 NDC M.Ps absent on Tuesday was part of an Opportunistic Mistake by some elements in the table office in furtherance of an agenda, we have no doubts. Besides Hon. Quayson, all NDC M.Ps (136) were in the Chamber and walked out.



Strangely a bedridden NPP M.P, and Minister brought to Parliament in an ambulance, who never entered the Chamber, was marked present by the conniving elements at the table office, while 7 NDC M.Ps who were in the Chamber were recorded absent. As well, our walkout was strangely not captured in the votes and proceedings for Tuesday by same elements.

Our leadership raised these strange and Opportunistic Mistakes on the floor today, March 31st 2022. In fact, our leadership wanted to do this yesterday but were prevailed upon to do it today because yesterday was the long awaited SONA.



The Speaker took responsibility today and directed the table office to correct these questionable errors. That is, only 1 NDC M.P was not in the Chamber on Tuesday. But guess those who were busy sharing the lie that 8 NDC M.Ps were absent, NPP M.Ps and their party people. Then they turn around to talk consensus and working together?



What is clear is that 136 of us walked out, and they were 137 in the Chamber at most, which is doubtful, because we never saw the bedridden M.P, wheeled into the Chamber as we watched proceedings from our offices. 137 doesn’t make quorum to make decisions, 138 is required, and they didn’t have 138. Hon. Adwoa Sarfo was and remains absent.



Though we didn’t vote, because we walked out on Tuesday, we know, and it’s a fact, that what happened after our walkout is a nullity per the recent Supreme Court ruling. We will continue to do our best in the face of plots, schemes, ambushes and Opportunistic Mistakes.



We have gone to court and we wait to see the outcome. If 137 couldn’t be accepted as quorum to reject a budget, will 137 be accepted as quorum to pass the most hated extortion scheme called E-levy?

In Solidarity,



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South



