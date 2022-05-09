0
Apam premix fuel explosion kills one, others injured

Tarkwa Explosion .png File photo to represent the story

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Woman dies from explosion

Apam hospital treating injured from premix fuel explosion

Woman at Apam mistakenly sets fire close to premix fuel

There was a premix fuel explosion at Apam in the Central Region on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

According to a report by adomonline.com, the explosion claimed the life of one: a 43-year-old woman identified as Maame Esi.

Many others are reported to have been injured from the incident, with one other person said to be on admission at the St Luke’s Catholic Hospital.

The report added that two others who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.

The deceased is said to have allegedly set fire to a coal pot close to the premix fuel, sparking the explosion.

She was pronounced dead at the St. Luke Catholic Hospital as doctors prepared to have her referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, it added.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
