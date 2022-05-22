Apasera is a coup plotter – PNC General Secretary

David Apasera

General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, has described the 2020 flagbearer of the party, David Apasera as dangerous and capable of plotting a coup d’état.

According to her, David Apasera is an individual who cannot accept defeat and would do all he can to have his way.



“Apasera is a coup plotter. He is more dangerous than those who have been considered coup plotters and I am sure he is behind them. If he were to be former President Mahama, Ghana would have known no peace. He can’t take defeat and would’ve said he won the general elections. Just look at what is happening in the PNC,” she lamented.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she indicated the PNC is a party with rules governing it. “The party dismissed you and you took us to court and the court told you to come back to the party. You then go ahead to form a disciplinary committee in your living room and say you have exonerated yourself from having misappropriated funds, and then reinstate yourself as flagbearer.”



The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla has announced that the party has sacked its National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, and the 2020 flag bearer, Mr David Apasera.

At a press conference in Accra Thursday [May 12, 2012], MsNabla said the dismissal was over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds.



At a counter press conference, David Apasera asked the rank and file of the party to disregard the alleged dismissal of himself (Apasera) and the National Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, by the General Secretary Janet Nabla.



He said to help end the ongoing internal wrangling within the party, the leadership had filed a writ at the High Court in Accra to restrain Nabla and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party, Bala Malkanka, who are both currently on suspension, from holding themselves out as executives of the party.