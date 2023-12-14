Apathy in NPP more dangerous than Mahama – Roni Nicol

Roni Nicol

A Parliamentary candidate aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma West Constituency, Roni Nicol has bemoaned the high level of apathy in the governing party.

According to him, the apathy situation in the NPP is more dangerous than the Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.



“Apathy has set in, in our party. For me, apathy is more dangerous than the NDC Presidential candidate, John Mahama. I genuinely believe that if we solve the apathy within our party, a united NPP cannot lose any election in Ghana. So, for me, I see apathy as more dangerous than the candidate John Mahama.



“Ghanaians know John Mahama, they know he is not bringing anything viable to the table. But the challenge we are having as a party is within ourselves, the apathy which has set in within our party’s rank and file. So, if you solve apathy within the party at the grassroot level, then it will be easier to propagate the good messages of the NPP,” the entrepreneur cum politician said in an interview on GHOne TV.

Roni Nicol indicated his readiness to deal with apathy at the constituency level and work to get out more NPP members to vote during the general election.



‘You need to start in house, with your internal base, your delegates and your teeming polling station members. They are the ones you need to first try to solve their petty issues by listening to their challenges. Most of them have their own personal issues, they feel they have been neglected by the party, nobody is giving them a listening ear, they need job opportunities. So when you listen to them and you try to solve many peoples issues as many as possible, then you bring them on board and then you can tackle the rest of the constituency in terms of…let’s go out and do door-to-door, let’s find out why these people who are strong NPP have refusing to vote. Let’s find out what their issues are. Based on that there must be a structure that can help us win over our current members who are idle at the moment in the constituency.”