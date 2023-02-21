Aphrodisiac destroys your sex life – Physician specialist

The specialist says excessive intake of aphrodisiacs can have adverse health risks

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Physician Specialist, Henry Kusi Appiah, has advised that the excessive intake of aphrodisiacs for sexual pleasure and longevity can backfire as a health risk in the human body.

The medical officer described aphrodisiacs as an item either taken in or applied to aid individuals in getting aroused for sexual intercourse and serving as an enhancer of sexual performance. He added that an aphrodisiac is anything that one takes with the intent of enjoying sexual intercourse.



“Aphrodisiacs are beneficial when taken in the right proportion and by the right people.” Kusi Appiah, a physician specialist, noted and mentioned a few benefits such as an arousal booster, assisting in providing a relaxed mind to enjoy sexual intercourse, and also regulating the effective activity of all nerves in the reproductive system.

“In certain cases, patrons of aphrodisiacs may perceive that an overdose of aphrodisiac may result in a better sexual experience as compared to the prescribed dosage and proceed to take it. But this is incorrect,” he said in an interview with host Sammy Eshun on The Happy Morning Show, revealing that too much of it at one time causes their system to fail to respond to the aphrodisiac effect.



“Yes, it enhances, but it gets to a point in time whereby the natural tendency of the individual to get aroused begins to fail due to the excess intake of aphrodisiacs; what is supposed to help you progress in bed is now helping you to retrogress.” He reiterated.