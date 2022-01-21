Apiate Explosion: Chief Inspector of Mines interdicted, company involved 'suspended'

An aerial view of the level of destruction caused by the explosion

Truck carrying explosives involved in an accident

13 people confirmed dead in Apiate explosion



Over 500 people rendered homeless



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinpor has ordered the interdiction of the Chief Inspector of Mines in relation to the deadly explosion at Apiate in the Western Region.



A January 21, 2022 statement also directed that the license of a trucking company involved in the transporting of mine explosives be suspended.



The interdiction order is with immediate effect, "pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic events that took place at Apiate," the statement noted.



The suspension of Maxam's registration according to the statement precludes them from the, "manufacture, transportation and/or supply of explosives for mining operations, pending the outcome of investigations into thi matter."

Both orders are to be executed by Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission.



Read the full statement from the Ministry:







Cause of accident



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident of January 20, 2022, happened around 1:25 pm at Appiatse, a town close to Bogoso.



Specifically, it involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.

The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.



Other details from the Police statement



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.”



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the report indicated.