Apiate Explosion: Dr. Yusif Tedam commiserates with victims; pledges support

An aspiring National Treasurer Hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Yusif Tedam has commiserated with the people of Apiate in the Western region, particularly families of victims affected by Thursday’s sudden disaster that befell the community.



Social media particularly Twitter was awash with video footage of an explosion that had left the Apiate township almost flattened on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement said a preliminary investigation into the cause of the explosion had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

In a media engagement, Dr. Tedam described the incident as sad and unfortunate.



While extending his condolences to the victims of the accident, he assured of support from his camp in the coming days and additionally wished all injured victims a speedy recovery.



“What happened to the people of Apiate [is sad]. We are with you in this hard time. We pray for the souls of those who lost their lives in what happened. We send our deepest consolations to you…our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as those who are injured…we wish them a speedy recovery. We are with you people in this hard time and all the necessary support that we have to do in our little way to ensure that the survivors are well taken care of, Team Tedam will do our little best to support,” Dr. Tedam said.



Meanwhile, the State Housing Company has initiated processes to rebuild Apiate community.



This is in response to the government’s pledge to build houses for victims whose homes were destroyed.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, leading a high-powered government delegation to ascertain the impact of the explosion and also to commiserate with the victims promised government’s support in the “hard times” of Apiate residents.



“For the houses that have already been destroyed, we are already thinking about how to rehabilitate and build for the communities here. So, I want to assure nananom that His Excellency the President has given us directives – I’ve already spoken to the State Housing Corporation, and with them and in consultation with the mining companies around here, we will quickly put in place facilities that will help those who have been displaced and that is going to be one of the priorities for all of us.



“So, just to assure you that government is fully engaged in all of these processes and we are going to see to it that the people here are taken care of,” he said when he visited the town on Friday, January 21, 2022.