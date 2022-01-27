Apiate Explosion: Govt reviewing safety regulations for mining sector – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says consequent to the tragic explosion that rocked Apiate, a small town in Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Western Region, on 20 January, the government has initiated a process to reform safety regulations in the mining sector.

13 persons lost their lives following the explosion. The police and another emergency service after the incident, activated their full emergency recovery protocols to save lives and property.



Addressing the acting Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, the Chief Executive Officer of Goldfields Group, Ghana, Chris Griffith, and other executives of Goldfields West Africa, at the Jubilee House today 26 January 2022, when they paid a courtesy call on him, President Akufo-Addo said the Apiate explosion must lead to major reforms in the mining sector.



“There are a lot of things we are going to have to learn from the incident which will shape future regulations and measures that have to be taken,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“The whole area of the safety of mines now has to be on the front burner of national discourse and we are required to find new and more acceptable solutions on how to ensure the safety of our population and environment” President Akufo-Addo added.



Apiate support

The Chief Executive Officer of Goldfields Ghana Group, Chris Griffith, in a brief comment noted that their company is working with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, to offer relief and support to the people of Apiate.



“We have offered not only monetary support but also our expertise in resettlement which we have done over the years to support the noble activity that he (Minister) is embarking on to restore some normalcy,” Chris Griffith said.



Executive Vice President



The visit to the presidency was to introduce the acting Executive Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti, to President Akufo-Addo who assumed office some 10 months ago in South Africa but has not been able to travel internationally as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mr. Mortoti, in his brief remarks, commiserated with President Akufo-Addo, over the recent Apiate explosion and pledged that Goldfields West Africa will do all within its power to support the rebuilding efforts at Apiate.