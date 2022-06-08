1
Apiate Reconstruction: Support Fund Committee raises GH¢42 million

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee1212 Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, Chairman of the Apiate Support Fund Committee

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Reverend Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Chairman of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, on Tuesday, debunked media reports that the Committee has run out of funds, describing the reports as mischievous and sensational.

She said the Committee had, so far, raked in GH¢42 million from patriotic citizens and corporate entities, and records of all the contributions could be verified at the GCB Bank and Stanbic Bank respectively.

Dr. Aryee said this in Accra when the board, management, and staff of Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) presented a cheque for GHc20,000 to the Fund for the reconstruction of the Community.

"As I always say, lies stink but the fragrance of truth will overpower the stench of lies," Dr. Aryee said.

"The President tasked us to mobilize sufficient funds towards the reconstruction of the Community, ravaged by an explosion in January, this year, and Ghanaians and corporate institutions have shown love towards the restoration of normalcy and livelihoods of residents of Appiatse," Dr. Aryee stressed.

A total of 540 units of houses have been earmarked for construction, ranging from two bedrooms to seven bedrooms for the affected persons.

Nana Akwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of PMMC, said the Appiatse explosion shocked the conscience of the whole nation, therefore, it was incumbent on the Company to come on board to contribute its widow's mite towards reconstruction.

Source: GNA
