Apiate Support Fund: Donations so far can’t rebuild community – Lands Minister

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has revealed the amount received from the public into the Appiatse support fund is not enough for the reconstruction of the community.

According to the Minister, about 70 million cedis is needed for the reconstruction of the community flattened by the detonation of explosives being transported to a mining site but 42 million has been realized so far.



There are reports of victims of the disaster struggling to access basic provisions as a result of a lack of funds.

But answering questions from MPs on the floor of Parliament, Abu Jinapor explained proceeds of the fund are meant for the reconstruction of the community and not for feeding.



EIB Parliamentary correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan reports that the Minister, however, assured that he will visit the community this week to assess the situation for immediate redress.