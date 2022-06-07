1
Menu
News

Apiate Support Fund: Donations so far can’t rebuild community – Lands Minister

Samuel Abu Jinapor12112.jpeg Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has revealed the amount received from the public into the Appiatse support fund is not enough for the reconstruction of the community.

According to the Minister, about 70 million cedis is needed for the reconstruction of the community flattened by the detonation of explosives being transported to a mining site but 42 million has been realized so far.

There are reports of victims of the disaster struggling to access basic provisions as a result of a lack of funds.

But answering questions from MPs on the floor of Parliament, Abu Jinapor explained proceeds of the fund are meant for the reconstruction of the community and not for feeding.

EIB Parliamentary correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan reports that the Minister, however, assured that he will visit the community this week to assess the situation for immediate redress.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I told my daughter not to eat, drink anything her father gives her – Mother of ‘ritual-killing’ victim
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
No selection, no tracksuit: The story of how Ghana badly treated Otto Addo in 1998
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
Kofi Bentil 'hails' Togbe Afede over refund of ex-gratia
Related Articles: