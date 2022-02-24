Apiate: We’re not doing partisan politics with distribution of food- MCE

The devasting explosion left residents homeless and distraught

The Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani has denied allegations that those in charge of sharing relief items including food and water are doing it according to partisan politics.

According to him, there is no such thing as being reported, urging the public to disregard such news.



On Thursday, January 20th 2022, there was an explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



According to reports, a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



As a result, more than 10 persons were reported dead while more than 50 sustained injuries.



Several domestic and commercial properties were also destroyed.



The victims were given a temporal accommodation while they await the reconstruction of the affected buildings.

However, there have been reports by some residents that those distributing the food were doing partisan politics with the distribution.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Isaac Dasmani said apart from NADMO distributing items to the victims, a special committee which consists of people in Apiatse were assigned to distribute the food items.



“If someone says that, what I can say is that human beings are ungrateful. Because when you look the distribution of items, apart from NADMO, we have constituted a local committee which is made up of people in the community and so when NADMO prepares food, then the Apiatse committee distributes it to them because they know them personally in the community,” he said.



Dr Isaac Dasmani urged the media to also be circumspect when reporting such matters, saying that people try to say things that are false in order to discredit the government.



Meanwhile, the MCE urged those who have experienced discrimination in the sharing of food to see him personally to address it.