Apiate explosion: 13 dead bodies identified

No other report has been received on any missing bodies

As announced by the Welfare Sub-Committee of the Apeate Disaster Relief Committee, thirteen deceased persons have been identified by their families on 04/02/22.

"No other report has been received on any missing bodies,” a statement signed by Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Committee Chairman, said.



The statement added, “We extend our condolences to the families of the deceased.”



Below is the list of the identified bodies



1. EKOW JACKSON (40)



2. AKUA NYAME (80)



3. MICHAEL AFRIYIE (19)

4. JUSTICE KWESI TAKWA (21)



5. EMMANUEL QUAINOO (29)



6. ENOCK OBENG (40)



7. ELLA BAIDOO (15 MONTHS)



8. ISAAC BENNY (45)



9. EMMANUEL AWINGUDA (24)

10. DANIEL ARMAH (35)



11. MARTIN QUAICOE (40)



12. ERIC GYIMAH (24)



13. ISAAC ANANE (35)