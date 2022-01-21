Apiate explosion: Declare three days of national mourning – Dafeamekpor tells Akufo-Addo

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

17 persons have died in the explosion

57 casualties were sent to the hospital



The accident occurred when a motorcycle rider rode under the track



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP, South Dayi, has urged the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to declare three-day national mourning following a huge explosion at Apiate, a town near Bogoso in the Western Region.



According to him, the situation that occurred on Thursday, January 22, 2022, afternoon was avoidable.



In a tweet, Dafeamekpor, who is a member of the Constitutional, Legal, Parliamentary Affairs committees of Parliament said:

“In the matter of the Bawdie-Bogoso explosion disaster, the Prez must as a matter of urgency, declare 3days of National Mourning. Details filtering through suggest that this is a totally avoidable tragedy. A whole community has been completely wiped out just like that. So so sad!”



According to preliminary Police investigation, a truck carrying mining explosives from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.



“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

“Reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident. We continue to urge the public to remain calm as we manage the situation. Further updates regarding the emergency evacuation of the injured will be communicated in due course,” a statement said.



