Apiate explosion: Discharged victims stranded at hospital, say they are now homeless

Explosion at Apiate leads to death and injuries

Several homes lost in Apiate explosion



Neigbouring communities urged to take-in victims of Apiate explosion



The devastating effects of the explosion incident recorded at Apiate on Thursday, January 20, 2022, is being felt by residents and affected victims of the community which has had major portions reduced to rubbles from the impact.



According to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, some victims of the accident who have been discharged from the hospital following their treatment have refused to go home.



In a report, Thomas Tetteh notes that the discharged victims have been taken to the Bogoso Catholic Parish Hall where they were meant to pass the night.



“Those who were treated and discharged at the Bogoso Hospital have all been brought here just because they cannot go back there; there is no place for them.

“As we speak, some of them wish that they can go back home but as they go there, they have no shelter because the whole community has been razed down as a result of the explosion,” Tetteh recounted.



Meanwhile the Ghana Police Service in a statement has urged churches and facility owners in nearby communities to take in members of Apiate community who have been rendered homeless from the explosion.



Cause of accident



According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident of January 20, 2022, happened around 1:25 pm at Apiate, a town close to Bogoso.



Specifically, it involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.





Deaths, injuries



Government through the Ministry of Information confirmed via a statement that the casualty figure stands at 76. Out of that figure, 13 people have died while 59 injured persons have so far been rescued.



"Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition," the statement noted.



Extent of material damage



According to multiple reports on the ground, a large crater has been created at the scene of the accident with Police confirming that a portion of the road was damaged.

Buildings extending meters away from the scene of the accident are also said to have been impacted to different degrees - whiles some developed cracks, others had their windows shattered. In some extreme instances, some buildings were reduced to rubbles from the impact



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” a Police report noted.







Government Activates National Emergency Response



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following the incident activated a National Emergency Response Mechanism.



From first responders, security officials, disaster management officers to government officials, the entire township Apiate which has had major portions reduced to rubbles, has been swarmed with officials responding to the accident and commiserating with the affected victims.

As part of the National Emergency Response Mechanism, personnel from the Police Service, Fire Service, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ghana Health Service, National Ambulance Service and Municipal Authority have been on the scene.



About 10 ambulances have also been dispatched to the scene to convey the injured, while efforts are being made to evacuate those in critical condition to medical facilities in Accra.



Meanwhile, a delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



Also part of the delegation is the Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, who have already visited the traditional leaders of the town.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of governments response efforts once the situation is brought under control.



