Apiate explosion: EPA deploys emergency escort for transport of hazardous substances

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has indicated that it is deploying emergency escort services to transporters of hazardous substances in the country.

Chief Executive Officer of the EPA, Henry Kokofu disclosed this on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme while discussing the Apiate explosion Monday morning.



Henry Kwabena Kokofu condemned the transportation of explosives across communities without any safety measures.



He noted that the EPA has begun strict enforcement of the safety rules to safeguard the residents where the hazardous substances are carried to and fro.

He said; ''We're seriously considering emergency escort service which will immediately deploy pickups having flashlights and so forth. So, any person who will be given licence as a transporter and deals in hazardous substances, you will sign on to/subscribe to EPA escort services.''



