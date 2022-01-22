Apiate explosion: GhISEP cautions against blame game

The incident has claimed live and destroyed properties

The Ghana Institute of Safety and Environmental Professionals (GhISEP) has cautioned against blame games following the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

GhISEP urged that an independent investigation is carried out to determine the systemic lapses that may have engineered the disaster.



“GhISEP commiserates with the families of victims of the explosion at Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region, which occurred yesterday, January 20th, 2022. GhISEP applauds all stakeholders who supported rescue efforts for their commitment to reducing the explosion’s impact.



“As the foremost Occupational Health and Safety Professional Body, GhISEP has taken a keen interest in the disaster and ongoing commentary on the possible contributory factors. We wish to caution against any blame, but urge that an independent investigation is carried out to determine the systemic lapses (if any) that may have engineered the disaster.



“GhISEP is willing to make its expertise available to help unearth the root cause and proffer needed remedial actions to avert future disasters to help stem the growing trend of similar tragedies while contributing to saving lives properties and protecting the environment.



“Once again, our sincere condolences to the distraught families and mourning nation. GhISEP, promoting Safety and Sustainable Environment.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Land and Natural Resources has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, to suspend the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission, thereby precluding the company from manufacture, transportation and/or supply of explosives for mining operations, pending the outcome of the investigations into this disaster.



“The Minister also, on 21st January 2022 directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations into the tragic event which took place at Apiate,” a statement said.



The statement indicated that the Chief Inspector of Mines is responsible for for the supervision of the manufacture , storage, transportation and use of explosives for mining and mine support services.



Following the disaster on Thursday January 20, the Police said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



“Reference to our earlier emergency public notice, the Police have taken charge of the situation providing security to enable the emergency workers including the Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO and the Ambulance Service to manage the situation.

“The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches etc to accommodate surviving victims.



“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion. Most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.



Thirteen people have so far died in relation to this accident.



Speaking to journalists on Friday January 21, the Director General, Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Service, ACP Kwasi Ofori said “It was misreported that they were dead but when they were taken to the hospital, the medical officers certified that they were not clinically dead and as such they were admitted and treatment is ongoing. So it is 13 and we should take note of that.”