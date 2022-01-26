Apiate explosion: How Prophet Adu Boahen accurately prophesied disaster

Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen made aa prophcey about an explosion in the Western Region in December

Prophet Adu Boahen made explosion prophecy in December 2021

Prophet warned against crowding



Explosion at Apiate causes death and injuries



The recent explosion at Apiate may not have been a predictable natural disaster that falls in the estimation capabilities of science.



But in Ghana, where spirituality dominates, it is not farfetched to contemplate the possibility of a prophet foretelling such an incident.



A video of the December 20, 2021, edition of Ogyie Mmere hosted by Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen on Angel FM has become a topic of discussion following the Apiate explosion on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, the man of God spoke of an impending disaster that had been revealed to him by God.



“God has opened my eyes in the spiritual realm, and what I see is that I am following something which has taken me away from Accra to someplace in the Western Region. When we got to the Western Region, it looked like something had happened, and a crowd of people were rushing to see what had happened. But all of a sudden, what I saw was something had exploded in a way similar to the gas explosion at Atomic Junction; it exploded while the crowd was heading towards it.



“What I see is that the explosion turned the earth and covered up the people. In the spiritual realm, I saw bodies scattered at the scene of the incident; I was able to count about 30. We should pray, lest something bad will happen between now and the new year,” the Prophet stated.



While he was not specific about the exact location of the incident, Prophet Johnson Adu Boahen emphasised that the incident was set to occur in the Western Region.



“I followed the incident from here, but I ended up in the Western Region, so it could likely happen in the Western Region. As to the particular place, I did not see,” he said.

While referencing how the vision unfolded, the Prophet advised that people avoid crowds and avoid rushing towards incidents that attract crowds.



Accident at Apiate leads to explosion



On Thursday, January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region leading to the death of some 14 persons and several others sustaining injuries.



The police in the preliminary investigation report said the accident occurred when a car transporting mining explosives got involved in a crash with a motorbike and a tricycle.



The crash caused a fire which resulted in the explosives detonating.

The impact of the blast led to the destruction of over 500 homes, all reduced to rubbles.



A video showing events leading to the blast has some members of the Apiate community rushing towards the burning vehicle seconds before the blast.



Watch video of the prophecy below:









Oh what Is happening in Bogoso? pic.twitter.com/jiinT5jlhj — Ghana Yesu✝️ (@ghanayesu_) January 20, 2022

Gas explosion at Bogoso as vehicle conveying chemicals collides with a motorbike. Reports indicate that many are feared dead and a large part of the town has been wiped out by the explosion. #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/QvICtJoxoF — Metropolitan Television (@metrotvgh) January 20, 2022

This is a clear view of how the explosion happened ???????? why were my people ( Bogoso ) going close to the fire in the first place ???????? pic.twitter.com/jafjM0N3oV — #yesuchallenge (@kwesinas_) January 20, 2022