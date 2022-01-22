Apiate explosion: How foreign news outlets reported blast

A vehicle transporting mining explosives had an accident at Apiate leading to blast

An explosion accident at Apiate, a suburb of Bogoso in the Western Region of a Ghana on Thursday, January 20, 2022 has led the government to activate a National Emergency Response Mechanism.



The accident according to official police reports, happened around 1:25 pm and involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle under the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to explode.



With several injured, a community turned into rubbles and an official death toll standing at 13, GhanaWeb takes a look at how some foreign media outlets have reported on the accident.



Aljazeera - Explosion in Ghana town kills 17, destroys hundreds of buildings



The Middle-Eastern news giant filed a report on its website about the explosion some few hours after it occurred.



The Aljazeera report relied on state authorities and local reports.

“A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued,” it quoted Ghana’s Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as saying.



“Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said 500 buildings had been destroyed. A regional emergency official told local media he had seen 10 dead bodies,” the article added.







The Guardian - Dozens feared dead after immense explosion rocks western Ghana



British newspaper, the Guardian said the Medical Officer at the Prestea Huni Valley had confirmed about 17 casualties so far.



“The exact number of casualties has not been officially confirmed, but the head of the Prestea Huni-Valley municipal government where the explosion took place, Isaac Dsamani, told local media that officials had counted ‘about 17 dead bodies’ so far.



“At least 57 who were injured had been taken to local hospitals, emergency officials said. Dr Joseph Darko, working at Apiate hospital, told AFP that five of the casualties had been taken there, ‘including a five-year-old child who is in a life-threatening condition,” the Guardian reported on its website.



CNN - Almost entire town leveled after explosives delivery truck crash in Ghana



In America, CNN reported on the Africa section of its website that “at least 17 people were killed in a blast in western Ghana on Thursday after a motorcycle collided with a vehicle carrying explosives, according to officials.”

CNN said it spoke to a local who works in the area and heard the explosion, Kwadwo Bempah.



According to the report, Kwadwo Bempah described the township Apiate as nearly been leveled to the ground with people and animals trapped under rubbles.



“In the initial aftermath of the accident, Bempah said the local community stepped in as first responders, pulling people and animals from collapsed debris and rushing the wounded to hospitals before ambulances arrived,” the CNN report added.







New York Times - Mining truck explodes in Ghana, killing dozens



The New York Times reported that some 50 persons were feared dead from the explosion.



“At least 50 people were feared dead in an explosion in Ghana on Thursday, after a mining truck reportedly carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, setting off a blast that reduced structures to rubble and left a gaping crater in the earth.



“The exact death toll from the accident in the small town of Apiate, in southwestern Ghana, is not yet known. Ghana’s police service said investigations were underway and appealed to residents of nearby towns to open their churches and classrooms to the wounded,” the report said.



Reuters - Huge explosion in Ghana mining region kills residents, fells buildings

Reuters in a report filed by Eliasu Mohammed said unverified videos from the incident showed that buildings in the Apiate had been reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal following the blast.



“In one video, two bodies are seen crumpled on the ground, covered in dust. A photo shared by a local council member showed a deep crater at the epicentre of the blast, onlookers peering down from its rim,” the report further stated.







France 24 - More than a dozen dead in western Ghana after truck carrying explosives collides with motorcycle



France based France 24 published a report by Agence France-Presse (AFP) stating that “at least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle”.



The report largely quoted Ghana’s Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who had earlier provided a public update on the incident.



Africa News - Huge explosion kills many in Ghana



Africa News reported the account of an eyewitness who likened the blast and the aftermath to a scene in a “war-torn country.”



It further quoted a preliminary report by the police which said “most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.”

“Visuals emanating from the area show residents lamenting the destruction caused by the explosion.



“Earlier reports on social media platforms alleged the explosion that occurred between Bogoso and Bawdie was gas-related, but the Police, in its reports denied it,” the report added.



BBC - Ghana blast: Many feared dead after huge explosion near Bogoso



The BBC reported of graphic videos from the blast scene which showed mutilated bodies of victims.



The report also mentioned a tweet by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in which he commiserated with the people of Apiate and assured of an effective government response.



"It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident," BBC quoted the president.



