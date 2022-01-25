Apiate explosion: Ibrahim Mahama to support residents in rebuilding community

Officials of Engineers & Planners making the presentation

Source: Kenneth Darko, Contributor

The Bogoso Community on Monday received various food items from Business magnate Mr. Ibrahim Mahama following the Apiate explosion that left the town devastated.

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama has also pledged to help rebuild the community by supporting them with Dzata Cement.



The presentation was done on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama by the General Manager of Engineers & Planners, Tarkwa Mines, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah. The items include bags of rice and boxes of Mackerel and cooking oil.



The Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, dispatched the donation to the victims of last Thursday’s explosion at Bogoso-Appiate, a gold mining community in the Western Region on Sunday. The items arrived in Bogosu on Monday morning. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama pledged to support the rebuilding of the Apiate community when the time is due.

Presenting the items on behalf of Mr. Ibrahim Mahama to the NADMO Coordinator, Mr. Daniel Tweneboah said, “the relief items is to help alleviate the devastating effect of the tragedy on the community”.



Receiving the items on behalf of the community, Mr. Francis Abeiku Yankah, the coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni-Valley district expressed gratitude to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to their aide at this crucial time.



The chiefs and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea-Huni Valley, Dr Isaac Dasmani also thanked Mr. Ibrahim Mahama for coming to the aide of the community. He said, this will put smiles on the faces of those affected by last Thursday explosion.