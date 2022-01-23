Apiate explosion: Justin Kodua donates cash towards reconstruction work

Justin Kodua engaged victims of the explosion during a visit to Apiate

General Secretary hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua has donated cash to the Prestea Huni Valley District Assembly to assist it in the construction work that will take place following the destruction caused by the explosion in Apiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

He made the donation when he joined the Omanhene of Wassa Amanfi, Tetrete Akuamoah Sakyi, the MCE of Prestea Huni Valley, Hon. Isaac Dasmani, and NPP Constituency Executives for Prestea Huni Valley to engage community leaders of Apiate on how to develop the community again after the devastating accident last Thursday.



Justin Kodua Frimpong prayed for God to continue to give the people of Apiate the strength to go through these difficult times.



Thirteen people have so far died and many more injured after a mining vehicle loaded with explosives moving from Tarkwa and headed towards Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in a massive explosion.

The impact of the blast razed down many buildings in the area and weakened several others leaving hundreds of residents homeless.



Meanwhile, government has assured victims and residents that it would ensure that new buildings are constructed for them.



Vice President Dr. Bawumia made this known when he led a government delegation to the area on Friday, 21st January 2022 in order to assess the situation.