Apiate explosion: Minerals Commission suspends license of transport company

The government of Ghana has suspended Joceyderk Logistics Limited, to make way for investigations into the explosion that took place at Apiate, a community in the Prestea Huni-Valley District of the Western region last Thursday.



The company, which was sub-contracted by Maxam Ghana Limited, “to undertake clearing, warehousing and transportation of explosives,” will therefore have all its operations put on hold as a result of this new decision.



According to a statement by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, this is to make way for the government to commence extensive investigations into the matter.



“Preliminary investigations show that Maxam Ghana Limited sub-contracted Jocyderk Logistics Limited, a company registered by the Minerals Commission to undertake clearing, warehousing and transportation of explosives, to transport the said explosives on behalf of Maxam Ghana Limited.

“Government, has commenced extensive investigations into the matter, including, the cause and the immediate aftermath of the incident. To ensure a fair and impartial investigations into the circumstances leading to the incident, you are hereby directed, in accordance with article 297 of the constitution, and regulation 27 of the Minerals and Mining (Explosives) Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2177), to suspend the registration of Joceyderk Logistics Limited with the Minerals Commission, thereby precluding the company from all mining and mine support services, pending the outcome of investigations into this matter,” the statement said in part.



Background



According to the Ghana Police Service's situational report of the Thursday afternoon explosion, there was an accident involving a DAF truck with registration number WR 2252-18, that was transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained a deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the Police report indicated.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” the Police said further.

The Ghana Police Service later deployed some officers from the Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations to the scene of the incident.



The teams were led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi.



Meanwhile, a delegation of government officials led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were at Apiate to commiserate with the affected victims and gather first-hand information from the response activities.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to visit Apiate to assess the effectiveness of government’s response efforts once the situation is brought under control.