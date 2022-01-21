Apiate explosion: Prestea Huni Valley MP, MCE visit accident scene

Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Isaac Dasmani

Correspondence from Western Region:

Over five hundred people have been rendered homeless at Apiatse, a community near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality in an explosion, killing about seventeen people and several others severely injured.



All houses in the community, church buildings, stores and all structures have collapse, leaving residents in the community homeless.



The explosion was caused by a truck belonging to a mining service contractor MAXAM that was involved in a collision causing an explosion in the community.



The truck carrying the explosive was from Bogoso heading towards Kinross, a mining company in Chirano in the Western North Region, 140 kilometers away from the explosion site.



Both the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Isaac Dasmani, and the Member of Parliament Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe have visited the accident scene to get first hand information.

According to Dr Dasmani, who spoke to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, he said, since a bypass has been created, “we will look for an avenue to get the road fixed by tomorrow so that we can have a free flow of traffic”.



He explained that “people who rushed to the fire scene were the most affected, since they did not obey the driver’s instruction to leave the place”.



The Prestea Huni Valley MP, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe narrating how he got the information to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Thomas Tetteh, said “I was at a funeral at one of my communities when I saw so many cars moving to a particular direction, so I inquired and was told it was an explosion. I quickly arranged for two excavators to support the backhoe for the rescue exercise”.



Number of Casualties





The total number of casualties is unknown now, because the victims were taken to different hospitals at Bogoso and Wassa Akropong.



However, GhanaWeb’s check at Aseda Hospital in Bogoso indicates that twenty people were sent there, fifteen to Innercity Hospital and 65 victims and eleven dead people were sent to the Bogoso Health Centre.



Out of the 65 sent to Bogoso Health Centre, 26 people who were severely injured were transferred to the Tarkwa Government Hospital, one to the Prestea Government Hospital and twenty-five were treated and discharged.



The MP, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe is of the hope that, the total number of victims will be known by 12 noon on Friday.