Apiate explosion: Rebecca Akufo-Addo donates to victims, families

Massive explosion leaves 14 dead, several injured in Apiate

Rescue efforts underway



Government pledge to rebuild homes of victims



The first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has through her non-governmental organization, The Rebecca Foundation has made a donation of some relief items to the people of Apiate in the Western region.



Residents of the area have been left distraught as a result of an explosion that left the whole town flattened.



The police explained that a preliminary investigation into the cause of the explosion had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Condolences and support have since been pouring in for the residents whose livelihoods have been snuffed.



In a post on her social media handle, Rebecca Akufo-Addo entreated Ghanaians to continue donating to the victims to bring them relief as they struggle to return to a life of normalcy.



“I am truly touched by the Ghanaian spirit of compassion, kindness and generosity, following the tragic events at Apiate Bogoso. On Saturday 22nd January, the Rebecca Foundation, sent some relief items to our brothers and sisters in Apiate Bogoso.



We continue to pray for them, as we encourage all to support the affected families” Rebecca Akufo-Addo posted on her social media handle on Monday, January 24, 2022.



