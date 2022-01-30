Apiate explosion: Someone is paying as much as US$500,000 to cover up the killing – A Plus alleges

Kwame A Plus is a political activist

Since the Thursday, January 20, 2022, explosion at Apiate, not a single person has been arrested or made to face the law yet and Kwame A Plus says he knows why.



In a Facebook post made by the political activist, he alleged that there are some powerful people connected to the explosion who are paying huge sums of monies just to cover up the damage they have caused.



He explained that it doesn’t make sense that for a company that is transporting products that have the propensity to explode, they were allowed to go through a densely populated area as Apiate.

“Finally, even if it did have a police escort, why will any sensible person born of a woman, sanction the transportation of a product which can explode at any time and cause such damage to lives and property, through densely populated areas, all the way to Apiate, even if it was being escorted by US marines? What if this explosion happened at Bogoso?” he wrote.



A Plus further alleged that with monies as much as US$500,000, some people have been able to keep authorities in check, stopping them from pushing for their prosecution, for their involvements in the disaster.



“Why is somebody not behind bars? The answer is very simple. While you donate to help the poor people of Apiate, Someone, according to the information I have, is going round, paying as much as $500,000 to cover up the killing and permanent physical and emotional injuries caused to many poor people who have never seen gold in their lives before,” he alleged.



The Apiate disaster has so far claimed about lives, with more than 100 people sustaining several degrees of injuries.



The homes of over 500 plus people in the community too were completely destroyed.

While President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made a donation to the affected people, he is yet to visit the community.



He has however been represented by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who promised the people of Apiate that the government will rebuild their community for them.



