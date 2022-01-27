Apiate explosion: There was no escort – Chiefs dare police to prove otherwise

Traditional leaders of Apiate

Explosion at Apiate results in loss of lives and properties

Government investigating Apiate explosion



Apiate chiefs contradict police



Contrary to findings in the preliminary police investigations into the recent explosion at Apiate in the Western Region, the traditional leadership of the area insists that there was no police escort accompanying the truck carrying explosive that had an accident.



The police, in its initial statement on the accident of January 20, 2022, said preliminary findings had established that a police escort was with the vehicle which was carrying mining explosives from the warehouse of Maxam Ghana through Apiate for delivery.



But speaking to a delegation of government officials including the Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources, Works and Housing and the Western Regional Minister, the Chief of Bepo near Bogoso, Nana Ataa Brembi II, debunked the claims by the police insisting that there was no police escort with the truck.

According to a report by Daily Graphic, the chief maintained his position, adding that members of the Apiate community are witnesses to the absence of a police escort in the incident.



“I want to let the ministers present know that the information going round that the truck was being escorted is not true. I want to emphasize again that it is not true,” he said.



He noted that the accident occurred in the full glare of the community members of Apiate, who are direct eyewitnesses to the entire event.



He dared the police to prove him wrong, saying, “If they challenge us, they should produce the said police officer to tell us where he was when the accident occurred,” the chief further said, “….they should tell us if the police escort was before or after the truck….”



Nana Brembi, however, conveyed the appreciation of the people of Apiate to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the government for coming to their aide following the accident.

“We are grateful, and we are ready to ensure that relief and comfort are brought to the people, especially those who lost their loved ones,” he said.



In his response to the traditional leaders, the minister assured of a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident.



“Let me assure Nana that I have heard what he said about the no escort issue and assure him that the findings would establish all that – we will be able to establish if there was an escort or not,” he said.



Mr Abu Jinapor told the chiefs that the government has relevant institutions and agencies to investigate the incident and thus expressed hope that the team of investigators would do a good job to satisfy all lingering questions.



The minister further assured members of the Apiate community that their inputs would be factored into the investigations.

The Daily Graphic further reported that some community members corroborated the claims by the traditional leaders.



About 14 persons died, with over a hundred other victims sustaining various injuries when the blast accident occurred at Apiate last week.



According to the police, the truck transporting explosives got involved in an accident with a tricycle and a motorbike resulting in a fire that led to the explosive detonating.



The impact of the blast destroyed several properties, including homes that were reduced to rubbles.