Apiate explosion: 'This is a human error' – Dzifa Gomashie declares

Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has extended her heartfelt condolences to the people of Bogoso particularly to the victims and families affected by the explosion incident on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



The country was on Thursday, January 20, thrown into a state of shock as viral videos emerged of an explosion in the Western region township which had razed down buildings, with scores of people dead and lying in the street.



The police in a statement detailed that preliminary investigation had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Reacting to the development on her social media handle, Dzifa Gomashie empathized with the MP for the area as well the residents stating that, “I know what it feels like to have a natural disaster hit your community”.



She added that she believes the accident was a human error.



“I just read a message from President John Dramani Mahama to you on the disaster in your community. I join him to commiserate with the bereaved families and to pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. To you, my colleague MP of the area, on behalf of the resilient people of Ketu South I wish to assure you that we stand with you in these challenging times.



“I am praying for you and your people. I pray for strength and courage for you to be able to stand with and beside your people. I know what it feels like to have a natural disaster hit your community but this is on a different level. This is a human error but it is still a traumatic experience. May your community find comfort In the many kind words and from the throne of the Great I Am. I pray those to whom much is given will give as much if not more. To Ghanaians home and abroad keep us in your prayers,” she wrote on her Facebook wall on Friday, January 21.



Already, US-based Ghanaian Lawyer and scholar, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare has bemoaned the lack of implementation of rules and regulations in the country in the latest incident of an explosion in Bogoso yesterday Thursday, January 20, 2021.

In a post on his social media timeline, the astute lawyer mentioned that the country has promulgated laws that could have prevented the unfortunate occurrence.



He wants the mining company sued for $100M of damages with law enforcers relieved of their duty.



“The mining company must be held accountable for the carnage! I see, at least, $100M of damages. But that’s not all. Who are those responsible for enforcing L1 2177? They must all be held accountable. For the avoidance of doubt, a press release taking responsibility is not accountability. People must be fired, prosecuted, demoted, etc. And I repeat, laws are not self-enforcing. We can write and rewrite them as often as we want but they are pretty useless if we are not going to enforce them or selectively do so,” he concluded in a post on his Facebook timeline



