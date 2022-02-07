Apiate explosion: US assists victims with relief supplies

US Army Major Jarrod Simek of the Office of Security Cooperation presenting the items to the people

The US Embassy in Ghana has delivered humanitarian supplies to the Apiate community near Bogoso in the Western Region on Thursday, 3 February 2022.

The US Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster Assistance, and Civic Aid programme funded the supplies, including clothing, medical supplies, drinking water, blankets and mattresses, personal hygiene items, and food and cooking utensils.



“Friends help friends in times of need. That’s why we’re helping the Appiatse community in the aftermath of this accident,” US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan said.



US Army Major Jarrod Simek of the Office of Security Cooperation represented the US Embassy at the event to hand over the items in Apiate.



Meanwhile, the Apiate Support Fund Committee, headed by Dr. Joyce Aryee, a former CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has provided details on how Ghanaians and foreigners can contribute to helping the victims of the explosion that occurred in the Western regional town a few weeks ago.



Addressing the media, Dr. Aryee explained that the funds raised will be specifically used to rebuild Apiate into a modern green city and also provide a source of livelihood for the locals.



She announced that GBC Bank Plc and Stanbic Bank are the two banks with accounts to receive donations for the fund and gave the account numbers as 101130036123 for GCB Bank and 90400099749 for Stanbic Bank.

She added that the committee also has the following website: www.Apiatesupportfund.com which is available to provide other needed information to the general public.



Dr. Aryee said those who would want to make in-person donations should call 0554550550/0209313953 and arrange for a presentation to be done on Mondays and Wednesdays.



She encouraged all well-meaning Ghanaians and foreigners to use any of these means to give generously toward helping the people of Appiatse.



Dr. Aryee also announced the hashtag for the fund as #Obiaantuabi which translates as "everyone should pay or contribute".



The chairperson also gave the assurance that given the committee’s terms of reference to deliver according to the highest standards of integrity and transparency, the committee will ensure that it receives and coordinates these funds, accordingly.



She disclosed that apart from President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has donated GHS100, 000 to the fund, a number of people are waiting in wings to follow suit and, therefore, they are hopeful that by March, they would have gathered enough funds to start this project.

Dr. Aryee reiterated that the committee will need the support of the media to do its work.



The Apiate Support Fund was established following an explosion that occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident in the town.



Thirteen people died from the incident while more than a hundred people suffered various degrees of injuries.



The community was razed by the explosion.



The government established the Fund to support the community.