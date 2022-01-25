Apiate explosion: Victims to get cement or brick houses – SHC

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah is MD State Housing Company

The management of State Housing Company (SHC) has given the assurance that it is assessing the situation at Appiatse in the Bogosso area of the Western Region to come out with modalities as to build cement or brick houses for the victims of the last Thursday, January 20, dynamite explosion leading to the loss of lives and properties.

According to SHC, its technical team from the Western Region are on the ground assessing the situation for a decision to be taken on which kind of houses to be put up for the victims.



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) for SHC, Mr. Godwin Asare Bediako gave this hint in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5FM on Monday, January 24, 2022.



He explained that a team of six-technical members from the Western Region have been deployed to the area after management's engagement with the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia after a visit to the scene.



“As part of preliminary assessments, the team has identified 150 rooms made up of muddy and partly cement buildings in the area,” he said.

He noted that a company like SHC, will not shortchange the victims by putting up just anything for them.



He said the team is assessing the situation to come out with whatever will be affordable and in consonance with the choice of the people but added that “it is only the government that can decide on the kind of bedroom houses to be built for each victim in the area.”



He further stated that the Appiatse town is relatively an old town and will not be difficult to finish with the assessment in the next two weeks.



By that time, the PRO noted, the technical team will be in a good position to make its stance known on the kind of bedroom buildings to be put up for the people.