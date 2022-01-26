Apiate explosion: Victims will have everything at their temporal resettlement site - MCE

Correspondence from the Western Region

Work is inching closely to finish for victims of the Apiate explosion to be moved to a temporal resettlement site.



A visit to the place by GhanaWeb indicated that works are ongoing to get the place ready so that the victims can be moved from the Roman Catholic Parish Hall and Bogoso Golden Hotel where they have been kept since the explosion happened on Thursday, January 20, 2022.



A number of tents donated by the Red Cross Society and Goldfields Ghana Ltd have been erected to make the place ready for accommodation.



Masons were busily working to cast the floor to serve as a basement for some of the tents that do not have so that in case it rains, their occupants would not face any problem.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, noted that they are putting the place in a good shape so that when the victims are finally moved, they will be comfortable.



He explained that “we are providing a kitchen for them, after which we will give them coal pots for cooking. We have water, electricity, and washrooms here which will make them live their normal lives while we wait for the rebuilding of the Apiate community by the State Housing Company.

“I will provide bigger poly tanks so that they can use to store water for their domestic activities. Buses will also be provided to convey pupils to and from school each day,” he added.



The Municipal Works Engineer for Prestea Huni Valley, Engineer Kojo Scott, said works on the site are expected to be completed by Wednesday or Thursday so that the victims can be moved there by the close of the week.



He said this temporal settlement is closer to the Apiate Community, to make it easier for people who have their farms around attend to their farms.



According to Engineer Scott, there are two rooms available at the site which will be used as a clinic to provide health care for the people.



“There is another room we want to use for a conference room so that when we have visitors, we can take them there,” he stated.



