Apiate explosion: ‘We share the pain felt by the people of Ghana’ – AfCFTA Secretary-General

AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene

The AfCFTA Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, has expressed his condolences to the victims of the Bogoso explosion.

According to him, he learned with great sadness about the loss of life and the destruction which occurred on Thursday in a devastating explosion in Appiate town, after a vehicle transporting explosives collided with a motorcycle.



“The Secretary-General sends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who



lost their loved ones and to the Government of the Republic of Ghana,” a statement from the AfCFTA Secretariat read.



Mr. Wamkele Mene intimated that “as fellow Africans, we share the pain felt by the people of Ghana as a result of this tragic accident”.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to the families of the bereaved,” he noted.



So far President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, ex-President John Mahama have also commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives.



Several Ghanaians have also taken to social media platforms with the hashtag Bogoso (#Bogoso) to express their sympathies to the victims of the disaster.



Thursday, January 20, 2022, has been described as a sad day for the country and Ghanaians especially for the people of Appiate in Bogoso in the Western Region following an accident involving a truck conveying explosive material for a mining company, a motorcycle, and a third vehicle close to an electricity transformer, leading to the explosion.