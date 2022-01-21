Apiate explosion: What we know so far

The explosion occurred on Thursday, January 20

Explosion claims 17 lives in Apiate

The incident involved a mining company truck and a motorcycle



Akufo-Addo, Mahama send condolences to victims



The town of Apiate has hogged the national news headlines over what is being described as a national tragedy within hours of its occurrence.



Death and mass destruction have trailed an explosion that took place at the town near Bogoso in the Western Region after a road accident.



Whereas the people of Apiate and adjoining towns process the chaos they have been plunged into, the government has also moved to provide all the necessary support through mandated institutions.



GhanaWeb outlines major issues we know from the incident so far:



Cause of accident

According to the Ghana Police Service' situational report, the accident of January 20, 2022, happened around 1:25 pm at Apiate, a town close to Bogoso.



Specifically, it involved a DAF vehicle with registration number WR 2252-18 transporting explosives from the MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, to Chirano Gold Mines and a motorcycle.



The impact of the motorcycle ramming into the truck caused a fire that ignited explosives on the DAF van causing it to burst into flames.



Other details from the Police statement



“D/Cpl Isaac Kamanim of Firearms Unit/Tarkwa was escorting explosives from MAXAM Company, Tarkwa, in a DAF van with registration no. WR 2252-18 driven by Alfred Pappoe to Chirano Gold Mines in the WNR.”



“At a section of the road between Bogoso and Bawdie, a motorcycle rider from the opposite direction ran under the van carrying the explosives. The driver sustained deep cut on the head and was rushed to Government Hospital, Tarkwa. The Police escort escaped unhurt,” the report indicated.



Deaths, injuries

Government through the Ministry of Information confirmed via a statement that the casualty figure stands at 76. Out of that figure, 17 people have died while 59 injured persons have so far been rescued.



"Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition," the statement noted.



Extent of material damage



According to multiple reports on the ground, a large crater has been created at the scene of the accident with Police confirming that a portion of the road was damaged.



Buildings extending meters away from the scene of the accident are also said to have been impacted to different degrees - whiles some developed cracks, others had their windows shattered.



“Extensive damage was caused to a nearby ECG transformer,” a Police report noted.



The Police said Crime Scene Intelligence and CID Operations teams led by Deputy Regional Commander DCOP Adusah-Poku assisted by Regional Crime Officer C/SUPT Ebenezer Boryor and Supt. Saviour Ahiamadi have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

State agencies deployed to the scene so far:



The Ghana Police Service was one of the first institutions to get on the ground after the incident. Other partner institutions have so far gotten to the scene for intervention.



Amongst them are:



The Ghana Armed Forces



The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO)



Ghana National Fire Service



Ghana National Ambulance Service and

Ghana Health Service



FULL TEXT: President Akufo-Addo's message



I have just received a briefing on the circumstances that led to an explosion in Apiate near Bogoso, in the Western Region, resulting in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties belonging to residents.



It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery.



The Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are co-ordinating efforts to contain the situation, and I have also instructed NADMO to see to it that rapid relief is brought to residents of the town.



Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.