Apiate reconstruction committee deliberates on pre-contract documentations

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Apiate Reconstruction Implementation Committee has met to discuss and make inputs on the draft designs which form part of the pre-contract documentation scheduled to be submitted on June 15, 2022, by the building consultants, AESL.

Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister responsible for Lands and Forestry who is also the Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction team applauded the efforts of his committee and hoped that scheduled deadlines will be met in the course of these meetings.

The meeting which was an attempt to guide the consultants to come up with designs that will meet the expectations of all stakeholders, pertinently discussed structural engineering for the various housing typologies to be built.

The various sub-committees took turns presenting their contribution to the reconstruction.

The teams that presented include the Structural designs, Water and Electricity, Pipe and Plumbing, and roads.

