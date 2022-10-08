Apirede: 6 perish in accident on their way to funeral

The accident vehicle

Six people were killed on the spot on Friday afternoon when a speeding Sprinter bus overturned at Apirede Akuapem in the Okere District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, the Sprinter with the registration number GY 1570-13 was transporting passengers from Koforidua on their way to a funeral in Aflao, Volta Region, when the tragedy occurred.



According to an eyewitness, TT, who is also a driver, he signaled the Sprinter bus driver who was “overspeeding” to slow down due to the poor nature of the road, but he ignored his advice, resulting in the avoidable incident.

According to TT, the Sprinter bus flipped a couple of times, killing six passengers.



Only a month ago, four students from the University of Education Winneba were killed in an accident on the Apirede mountain while on an educational tour.