Aplaku Zongo community installs new chief

The newly-installed chief of Aplaku Zongo

The Zongo community of Aplaku has installed Sarkin Adamu Amani as their new chief.

His installation is the second in the history of the zongos in Aplaku.



Addressing his people, Sarkin Adamu Amani said his focus will be on education and urged all parents to ensure that they give the right education to their children.



According to him, there are lots of opportunities in the country for which children can take advantage of and climb their educational ladder.



He cited the Free SHS as a policy that parents must not take with kids-gloves but rather consider it as a means to give their children the best.

He said, he would love to see every Zongo child attain high level of education in near and appealed to the youth to shun violence.



Sarkin Amani also urged government to create more jobs to reduce unemployment.



On is part, the Head of Narteh family at Aplaku Nii Otiboh advised the people Aplaku Zongo to live in peace with one each, saying that conflict brings nothing but poverty and that if residents are ready to develop , they must eschew any form of violence.



The installation was a colourful ceremony graced by many dignitaries including Nii Otiboh, Head of Narteh family at Aplaku, Alexander Ackuaku immediate past NDC MP Hopeful for Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom constituency, Sarkin Joma and Baba Gando.