Apologise for failing – NDC MP to Akufo-Addo

MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa to apologise to Ghanaians for what she describes as his failure to keep his promise.

According to the MP who is a Deputy Minority Chief Whip, the president has failed to fulfil promises he made to the Ghanaian people.



“Our expectation is for the President to apologise to Ghanaians, when he apologises to them, they will forgive him because Ghanaians are people who forgive easily,” she said.



“He should apologise to Ghanaians concerning the promises he made to Ghanaians but have not been fulfilled, and how the economy has been ditched so we move forward,” she added.



She stated during an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem that the president must open himself up for criticsm rather seeking for praise.



“He should appreciate those who criticise him because they are the ones who want him to progress.”

“But those who clap for him will rather lead him into a ditch,” she added.



She noted that criticism is one of the ways the president can effectively assess his leadership and make adjustment when necessary.



Meanwhile President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, delivered the State of the Nation Address detailing the current scope of Ghana’s social, economic and financial status under his leadership.



The president while noting the effect of the COVID-19 and the recent global economic challenge stated that his government has ensured development in the country regardless.