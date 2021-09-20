Apologise for the embarrassment – NDC executive to Akufo-Addo over upturned Coat of Arms

NDC Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer, Onasis Kobby

• An NDC executive is demanding an apology from the President

• The Coat of Arms watermark on the MMDCEs list released by the government on Sunday was turned upside-down



• According to Onasis Kobby, the government exposed the nation to ridicule following the error



The Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress is demanding an apology from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the ‘disrespectful’ representation of the Coat of Arms as a watermark on the list of Chief Executives for the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.



Photos of the list in circulation show that the Coat of Arms was turned upside down, incurring criticism from a section of the public.



Taking a bite of the issue on his Facebook page, Onasis Kobby stated that the image of the country has been dealt a blow with the atypical representation of the Coat of Arms.



Onasis, who labelled it an embarrassment, believed that the state must crack the whip on those who led to the situation. He however believes that President Akufo-Addo must bear the ultimate responsibility for endorsing the document.

“This calls for an unqualified apology from the President. You can’t disrespect the National Coat of Arms this way. As we mature in democracy and good governance, such mistakes shouldn't be normalized especially when it is coming from the highest office of the land staffed with men and women of appreciable knowledge in governance.



“We can't be paying people with our hard-earned taxes then subjected to such embarrassment. What becomes of being attentive to details? Since the President endorsed the document with his initials. He must take the blame and offer apology to restore the dignity of our pride the National Coat of Arms,” he wrote.



The list of MMDCEs was announced on Sunday, September 19, 2021, by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe.



Among the fallout were the changes in the mayors for Kumasi and Accra. While Accra got its first female mayor, Elizabeth Sackey, Kumasi had Samuel Pyne.



Read his post below:



